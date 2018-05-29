Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts 17th homer Monday

Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and an additional RBI in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez put the Red Sox on the board in the first inning with a fielder's choice before adding to the lead with his solo shot off Aaron Sanchez in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old is now hitting an impressive .320/.379/.650 with 17 homers -- tied with teammate Mookie Betts (side) for second most in the league behind Mike Trout -- and 44 RBI across 51 games this season.