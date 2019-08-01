Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts 23rd homer

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Rays.

That's now three blasts in five games for Martinez and seven multi-hit performances in his last 11 games. The 31-year-old is slashing a blistering .396/.442/.771 slash line over the latter stretch, and on the year he now has 23 homers and 63 RBI through 98 contests.