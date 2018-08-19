Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts 38th homer

Martinez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

The steal leaves him one shy of the career-high six he posted in 2014, but it's just the cherry on top of the fantasy sundae he's been serving up in August -- Martinez sports a .404/.493/.860 slash line through 15 games on the month with six homers, 16 runs and 17 RBI. The 30-year-old now leads all of MLB in home runs (38) and RBI (106), and his .333 batting average is second only to teammate Mookie Betts' .346.