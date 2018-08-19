Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts 38th homer
Martinez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rays.
The steal leaves him one shy of the career-high six he posted in 2014, but it's just the cherry on top of the fantasy sundae he's been serving up in August -- Martinez sports a .404/.493/.860 slash line through 15 games on the month with six homers, 16 runs and 17 RBI. The 30-year-old now leads all of MLB in home runs (38) and RBI (106), and his .333 batting average is second only to teammate Mookie Betts' .346.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Unloads two homers in Game 2•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Collects 34th home run•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Collects three RBI vs. Twins•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts MLB-best 32nd homer•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Clubs pair of homers•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Plates run in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...