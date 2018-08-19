Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts 38th homer

Martinez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

The steal leaves him one shy of the career-high six he posted in 2014, but it's just the cherry on top of the fantasy sundae he's been serving up in August -- Martinez sports a .404/.493/.860 slash line through 15 games on the month with six homers, 16 runs and 17 RBI. The 30-year-old now leads all of MLB in home runs (38) and RBI (106), and his .333 batting average is second only to teammate Mookie Betts' .346.

More News
Our Latest Stories