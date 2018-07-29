Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts MLB-best 32nd homer

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

Martinez took Jake Odorizzi deep in the fifth inning for his seventh homer in July and big-league leading 32nd of the season. As many people anticipated, the 30-year-old slugger is enjoying a huge campaign in Boston, and Martinez now boasts a .324/.387/.642 slash line to go along with his power output.