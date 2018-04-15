Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Blasts third homer of season Saturday
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single Saturday against the Orioles.
It may not have been a grand slam like Wednesday's blast was, but Martinez continues to swing a hot bat for the Red Sox. The team's biggest offseason acquisition is now hitting .283 with three homers and 13 RBI, putting him well on pace for another season of 30-plus home runs and over 100 RBI.
