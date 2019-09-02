Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Caps of excellent road trip
Martinez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.
Martinez enjoyed his time out West with Boston playing in San Diego, Colorado and Anaheim. He hit safely in all eight games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with six home runs and 18 RBI.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Extends on-base streak•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Big night in marathon game•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks 32nd homer•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slugs solo homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers twice, drives in seven•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two in three-hit day•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...