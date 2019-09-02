Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Caps of excellent road trip

Martinez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Martinez enjoyed his time out West with Boston playing in San Diego, Colorado and Anaheim. He hit safely in all eight games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with six home runs and 18 RBI.

