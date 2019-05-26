Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Checks back into lineup

Martinez (back) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez returned from a four-game absence to start in Friday's series opener, but his ongoing back issue resulted in him checking out of the lineup during Saturday's 4-3 loss. The Red Sox still made the slugger available off the bench for that contest, and he came in to deliver a two-out walk as a pinch hitter. After incurring no setbacks following the appearance, Martinez received the green light to fill his usual DH duties in the series finale.

