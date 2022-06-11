Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Martinez went yard in the third inning off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In the seventh, Martinez hit into a double play that yielded the Red Sox's last run, though he's not credited with an RBI on that play. He's been solid in June, going 9-for-32 (.281) in his last eight games. The 34-year-old's homer Friday was his first since May 17 and his sixth of the year. He's added a .349/.415/.552 slash line, 24 RBI, 34 runs scored and 21 doubles through 49 contests.