Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Clubs pair of homers

Martinez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss at Baltimore.

The performance brings Martinez's MLB-leading home run total 31, and his 85 RBI also rank first by a considerable margin. The 30-year-old is showing no ill affects off the upper-body soreness that kept him out of Saturday's contest after crashing into the outfield wall Friday. Martinez has a .323/.387/.644 slash line in 368 at-bats this season.