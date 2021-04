Martinez went 2-for-3 with two walks, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

His eighth-inning blast off 2020 teammate Chris Mazza came when the game was well in hand. Martinez has an extra-base in all four games to begin the season and has already racked up two homers and six RBI after managing a disappointing seven home runs and 27 RBI in 54 games last year.