Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Collects 34th home run

Martinez was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez's three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning gave the Red Sox a brief 5-3 lead as the slugger has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (.365 average with five home runs). The 30-year-old has a league-leading 34 home runs and 97 RBI while slashing .328/.394/.650.