Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Collects four hits Sunday
Martinez went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Rays.
Martinez shook off Saturday's three strikeout, 0-for-4 performance with a terrific outing Sunday. Martinez has been excellent so far this season and is slashing .330/.374/.567 after 25 games. He also has 22 RBI, a mark that figures to climb as he continues hitting in Boston's potent lineup.
