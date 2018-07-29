Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Collects three RBI vs. Twins

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk Sunday in the 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Martinez accounted for all three of Boston's runs in the series finale, as he doubled home a pair in the second inning, followed by an RBI single in the fourth. He's put together a modest six-game hitting streak, homering three times and driving in eight runs over that stretch. Martinez continues to impress in 2018, slashing .326/.390/.643 with a 1.033 OPS through 100 games.