Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Collects three RBI vs. Twins
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk Sunday in the 3-0 win over Minnesota.
Martinez accounted for all three of Boston's runs in the series finale, as he doubled home a pair in the second inning, followed by an RBI single in the fourth. He's put together a modest six-game hitting streak, homering three times and driving in eight runs over that stretch. Martinez continues to impress in 2018, slashing .326/.390/.643 with a 1.033 OPS through 100 games.
