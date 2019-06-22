Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Compiles three hits

Martinez went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.

Following a brief bout with back spasms earlier this month, Martinez has returned to the lineup with aplomb rattling off five multi-hit games in 11 starts. He'll be back in action Saturday as Boston's designated hitter and cleanup batter.

