Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Continues hot start

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 loss to Seattle.

Martinez continues to stuff the stat sheet as he's driven in at least one run in all four games to start 2019. His fantasy stock has gone through the roof after his ridiculous 2018 season that ended with a top-five MVP finish. So far, he's living up to all the hype once again.