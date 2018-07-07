Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Continues power binge

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs to help Boston to a 10-5 victory over Kansas City on Friday.

Martinez just continues to rake at an epic clip in his first season in Boston, with this second-inning blast off Jason Hammel giving him a league-leading 27 long balls on the season. He's one of the most complete pure hitters in baseball, as demonstrated by his impeccable .328/.392/.647 slash line, and there's little reason to believe he won't remain as such throughout the rest of the season.