Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Continues power binge
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs to help Boston to a 10-5 victory over Kansas City on Friday.
Martinez just continues to rake at an epic clip in his first season in Boston, with this second-inning blast off Jason Hammel giving him a league-leading 27 long balls on the season. He's one of the most complete pure hitters in baseball, as demonstrated by his impeccable .328/.392/.647 slash line, and there's little reason to believe he won't remain as such throughout the rest of the season.
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in four Tuesday•
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Day off Monday•
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Will sit one day in Washington•
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in three in win•
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: League-leading 25th homer•
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in five Friday•
