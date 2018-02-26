Martinez and the Red Sox have finally signed the contract Monday which they appeared to have agreed upon one week prior, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The terms of the deal are reportedly unchanged. Boston was apparently extra thorough in their medical evaluation but did not uncover anything which would cause them to rework the deal. Both sides also worked to add extra protective contract language to the deal over the weekend, but the basic structure of the deal (5 years, $110 million with opt-outs after the second and third seasons) remains the same.