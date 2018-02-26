Martinez and the Red Sox have officially signed the contract Monday, which they appeared to have agreed upon one week prior, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The terms of the deal are reportedly unchanged. Boston was apparently extra thorough in its medical evaluation, but did not uncover anything which would cause the team to rework the deal. Both sides also worked to add extra protective contract language to the contract over the weekend, but the basic structure of the deal (five years, $110 million with opt-outs after the second and third seasons) remains the same.