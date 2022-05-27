Martinez went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 16-7 win over the White Sox.

There were many hitting stars in the game, overshadowing Martinez, but the Red Sox's designated hitter is ridiculously hot right now. Through 22 games in May, he's slashing .443/.485/.670 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored. It helps that the rest of lineup around him is also producing, so there are no easy spots at the top of the order. Martinez wakes up Friday as the MLB leader in batting average (.380) and is third with a 197 wRC+, behind only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.