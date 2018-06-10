Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Crushes 21st homer Saturday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.
The back issue that kept him on the bench Friday doesn't appear as though it'll be a long-term concern given Martinez's performance upon his return. His 21 homers puts the 30-year-old two ahead of Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Jose Ramirez for the big-league lead.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Should return to lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expected to play Friday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Exits with back tightness Thursday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Whacks MLB-leading 20th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...