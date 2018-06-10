Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Crushes 21st homer Saturday

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

The back issue that kept him on the bench Friday doesn't appear as though it'll be a long-term concern given Martinez's performance upon his return. His 21 homers puts the 30-year-old two ahead of Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Jose Ramirez for the big-league lead.

