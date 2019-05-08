Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Crushes fifth homer

Martinez went 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and two walks in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Orioles.

Martinez provided the Red Sox with a first-inning 2-0 lead as he hit a 416-foot blast off Orioles starter David Hess. The homer ends of streak of 15 games without a long ball, though he did still have a .283 average and .353 on-base in that stretch. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .323/.399/.496 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 133 at-bats.