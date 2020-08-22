Martinez went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored as he helped the Red Sox to a 8-5 win over the Orioles on Friday.

It was nice to see Martinez showcase his elite power as he cranked a two-out, two-run home run to center field in the third inning. Martinez has consistently been one of the best home run hitters in baseball since 2015 so it's a bit unfitting seeing him having only hit three home runs in 25 games so far this season. He'll continue to be in the regular lineup and is going to be counted on to produce runs due to the fact that the Red Sox have the second-highest team ERA (5.97) in Major League Baseball as of right now.