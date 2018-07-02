Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Day off Monday
Martinez will get a rare day off Monday against the Nationals.
As expected, Martinez will miss at least one game while Boston plays in a National League park. He's likely to make a pair of starts in the outfield Tuesday and Wednesday, with Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley expected to get days off.
