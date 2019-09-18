Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Day-to-day with groin tightness
Martinez exited Tuesday's game with left groin tightness and is day-to-day, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Martinez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before suffering the injury. Sam Travis replaced him before suffering his own injury.
