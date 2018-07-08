Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Dealing with sore calf, foot

Martinez is being held out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals due to a sore left calf and sore right foot, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez fouled pitches off both of his legs during Saturday's blowout victory, so manager Alex Cora decided it was prudent to give the slugger a day out of the lineup to rest. Cora noted that Martinez would still be available off the bench to pinch hit Sunday and would likely rejoin the lineup Monday against the Rangers.