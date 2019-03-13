Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Dealing with tight back
Martinez was scratched from the Red Sox's lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to back tightness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Martinez can be viewed as day to day at this juncture unless the Red Sox indicate otherwise. The slugger is off to a poor start to the spring with a 1-for-16 mark from the plate, but his stellar track record over the past five seasons continues to make him a worthy first-round selection in just about any fantasy format.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hitless so far•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Ready for spring debut•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Starts in left field Friday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: May not start due to ankle injury•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hits 43rd long ball•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: On bench for second half of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...