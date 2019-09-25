Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Delivers three RBI in win

Martinez went 2-for-5 with three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 12-10 win over the Rangers.

Martinez produced a run-scoring single in his first at-bat of the day before coming around to score in what was a four-run first inning for the Red Sox. He drove in two more runs with another single in the fifth inning, marking his fifth and sixth RBI over the past three games. Martinez is 6-for-13 (.462) with three runs scored and a 2:3 BB:K over that stretch.