Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in five Friday
Martinez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Friday's 14-10 win over the Mariners.
He now has 23 homers on the year, including five in June to go along with a .343 (24-for-70) batting average through 19 games on the month. As expected, Martinez is thriving in the heart of a Red Sox offense that is among the most dangerous in the league, and the 30-year-old only needs to stay healthy to top last year's career-high 45 home runs and 104 RBI.
