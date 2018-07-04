Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in four Tuesday
Martinez went 2-for-5 two runs scored, a home run, and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win at Washington.
Martinez finished June with a .347/.425/.612 slash line with seven home runs and 20 RBI, and has shown now sign of slowing down. The 31-year-old leads the majors with 26 home runs and 71 RBI through 87 games.
