Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two in three-hit day

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Orioles.

As has been the case for many hitters this season, Martinez enjoyed a strong series versus Baltimore, notching four hits, three RBI and three runs during the three-game set. After posting an OPS over 1.000 both of the past two seasons, Martinez is down to .946 in 2019, rendering him somewhat of a disappointment relative to his acquisition cost in drafts and auctions. The back issues he's managed off and on this season have likely factored into that downturn to some extent, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox ease up on Martinez's workload if the team finds itself out of the playoff hunt by mid-September.