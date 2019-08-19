Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two in three-hit day
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Orioles.
As has been the case for many hitters this season, Martinez enjoyed a strong series versus Baltimore, notching four hits, three RBI and three runs during the three-game set. After posting an OPS over 1.000 both of the past two seasons, Martinez is down to .946 in 2019, rendering him somewhat of a disappointment relative to his acquisition cost in drafts and auctions. The back issues he's managed off and on this season have likely factored into that downturn to some extent, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox ease up on Martinez's workload if the team finds itself out of the playoff hunt by mid-September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...