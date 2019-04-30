Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two

Martinez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Mondays' 9-4 win over the Oakland.

Martinez was back in the lineup after missing weekend games due to back spasms and part of Boston's six-run rally in the third inning. A minor back injury won't slow down Martinez who has hit safely in 25 of 27 games.

