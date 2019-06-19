Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Endures rough day

Martinez went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Twins in 17 innings.

The hitless performance resulted in a nine-point drop in Martinez's batting average, which now sits at .292 for the season. The Red Sox have yet to unveil their lineup for Wednesday's series finale, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Martinez received a day off after the poor showing in the marathon loss.