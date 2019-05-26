Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Enters as pinch hitter

Martinez (back) entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter and drew a two-out walk in a 4-3 loss to the Astros.

He eventually got to second base but was caught in a rundown after a wild pitch didn't stray has far as he initially thought it would. He didn't look very spry during the sequence. Manager Alex Cora downplayed the back spasms that have caused Martinez to sit out of the starting lineup in five of the last six games, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "Just a day off," Cora said.

