Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Exits with back spasms

Martinez was removed from Thursday's game against the Royals due to back spasms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored prior to exiting the game in the fifth inning. Sam Travis pinch hit for Martinez, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rays.

More News
Our Latest Stories