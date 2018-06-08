Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Exits with back tightness Thursday
Martinez was removed from Thursday's game against the Tigers with minor back tightness, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora put Brock Holt in for Martinez to start the eighth inning, but the reason behind the move wasn't made known until after the game. Martinez experienced back spasms Sunday against Houston as well, so this is the second time in a week that his back has given him trouble. Fortunately, Thursday's back issue is reportedly not as severe as what he dealt with against the Astros. Still, it'll be worth monitoring his status Friday before Boston's series opener against the White Sox.
