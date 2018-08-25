Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expected off Saturday
Martinez is expected not to be in the lineup Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Martinez might be due for a day off; he's played 27 consecutive games. There's nothing about his performance, however, to suggest he needs a break. Martinez has a 1.160 OPS with seven home runs and 25 RBI since his last day off.
