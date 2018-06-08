Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expected to play Friday
Martinez was removed early from Thursday's game with tightness in his back, but manager Alex Cora expects him to play Friday, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Martinez started in right field Thursday before being replaced by Brock Holt. This was the second time this week that Martinez left a game with back issues, which is something to monitor in the coming days.
