Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expected to play Friday
Martinez is expected to play Friday despite leaving Thursday's game due to a stomach illness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora confirmed it after Thursday's win, so JDM's fantasy managers can breathe easier. Martinez had cracked a two-run homer before heading to the sidelines, and Boston seemingly was taking precaution with their masher.
