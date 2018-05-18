Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expected to play Friday

Martinez is expected to play Friday despite leaving Thursday's game due to a stomach illness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed it after Thursday's win, so JDM's fantasy managers can breathe easier. Martinez had cracked a two-run homer before heading to the sidelines, and Boston seemingly was taking precaution with their masher.

