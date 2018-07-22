Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expects to start Sunday
Martinez (upper body) expects to be in Sunday's starting lineup against the Tigers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Martinez was held out of the lineup Saturday due to upper body soreness after he crashed into the wall on a running catch Friday night. The true test will come Sunday morning to see whether the 30-year-old is still experiencing any soreness, but at this point plan on the Red Sox's slugger returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sitting with soreness Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Takes a seat Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Smacks 28th home run•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Starting in right field•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Dealing with sore calf, foot•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Receives afternoon off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...