Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Expects to start Sunday

Martinez (upper body) expects to be in Sunday's starting lineup against the Tigers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez was held out of the lineup Saturday due to upper body soreness after he crashed into the wall on a running catch Friday night. The true test will come Sunday morning to see whether the 30-year-old is still experiencing any soreness, but at this point plan on the Red Sox's slugger returning to the lineup.

