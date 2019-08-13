Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Extends hitting streak to 11 games

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 6-5 loss to Cleveland.

Martinez is up to 28 long balls this season after his fourth-inning solo shot Monday. He's been on an absolute tear in August, going 19-for-42 (.452) with five homers during his active 11-game hitting streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories