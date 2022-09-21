Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

Martinez's slugging percentage (.423) for the season is still nearly 100 points lower than his 2021 mark (.518), but the 35-year-old is at least showing more pop as the campaign winds down. He's now recorded four extra-base hits in his last two starts, as he previously turned in a pair of doubles in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Royals. He'll be back in the lineup for the Red Sox's series finale in Cincinnati on Wednesday, serving as Boston's designated hitter and No. 5 batter, according to Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican.