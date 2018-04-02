Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Gets breather Monday
Martinez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With no designated hitter spot available in the Marlins' ballpark, Martinez will head to the bench for the first time all season. He's already picked up a pair of starts in the outfield, so look for him to rejoin the lineup as the team's left fielder for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Makes second straight outfield start•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Plays field Saturday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Working on timing•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: To play some outfield•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Set to debut Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Contract with Red Sox finalized•
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...