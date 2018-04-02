Martinez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With no designated hitter spot available in the Marlins' ballpark, Martinez will head to the bench for the first time all season. He's already picked up a pair of starts in the outfield, so look for him to rejoin the lineup as the team's left fielder for Tuesday's contest.

