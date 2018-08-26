Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Gets day off

Martinez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The hot-hitting Martinez has started each of the Red Sox's past 28 games, delivering an incredible 1.173 OPS over that span. He'll be given a breather in the series finale and benefit from two full days of rest with the Red Sox off the schedule Monday before kicking off a two-game set with the Marlins on Tuesday. Steve Pearce will serve as Boston's designated hitter in Martinez's stead.