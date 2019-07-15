Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Goes deep in loss
Martinez went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
After Xander Bogaerts brought Boston to within a run with a solo shot in the eighth inning, Martinez immediately followed with his own blast to tie the score 4-4. The long ball was Martinez's first in July and 19th overall this season. Through 82 games, he is slashing .297/.368/.533 in 330 at-bats.
