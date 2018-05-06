Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Goes deep Sunday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI and one walk during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Martinez continues to swing a hot bat at the dish, as he slugged his eighth home run of the season Sunday. He's slashing .349/.396/.619 with 27 RBI and 17 extra-base hits through 32 games this season. The 30-year-old will look to keep it rolling as the Red Sox begin a three-game showdown with the Yankees on Tuesday.
