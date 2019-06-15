Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Goes deep twice

Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two walks in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Martinez slugged a two-run homer in the fourth inning and left the yard again in the fifth, a solo shot to center. The 31-year-old slugger has homered in back-to-back contests and now sits with 15 long balls over 62 games this season.

