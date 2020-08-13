Martinez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Rays.

After going 14 games without a long ball to begin the season, Martinez now has homers in two of his last three. Earlier this season, Martinez lamented MLB's new restrictions on communal video terminals. He told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, "In the past I probably already would have been able to get in the video room, break [struggling teammate Andrew Benintendi's] swing down, look at it, do some comparisons. It's kind of what I do for most of the guys on the team. We don't have access to any of that stuff anymore. It's kind of everyone on their own. Survivor." While Martinez can no longer go to the video terminal in the clubhouse during games to examine the mechanics of his swing and make adjustments, this is a player coming off six straight highly-productive seasons and we expect he will be able to make do.