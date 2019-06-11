Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Has two hits in return

Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Texas.

Martinez returned from a four-game absence due to back spasms and served as the designated hitter. He's missed a few stretches with back issues, though he's avoided the injured list, and it looks like the Red Sox may avoid using him in the field due to the back. He played 57 games in the outfield in 2018 and is on pace to play just 41 this season. Martinez has played just once in the field over the past 12 starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories