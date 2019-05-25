Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Heads back to bench

Martinez is back on the bench Saturday against the Astros.

No reason has been given for Martinez's absence, but he missed four games in a row with an illness and a sore back earlier in the week, so there's a good chance that Saturday's absence is related. He went hitless in his return to action Friday. Christian Vazquez will be the designated hitter for Saturday's contest.

