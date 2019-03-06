Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hitless so far
Martinez has gone 0-for-7 with a walk and a run scored in three spring games.
Slow starts to spring training are nothing new for hitters and Martinez is no exception. "Everything's moving fast still," Martinez told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald after facing the Nationals' Max Scherzer on Tuesday. "It's one of those things. I always say all the time I'm not a good spring training hitter, I don't know, it's that way for me, it takes me awhile to get right. Once I start slowing the ball down something clicks and I'm like 'Oh crap, OK wait, I've got something here.' " The slugging outfielder/DH is looking forward to the repetition of playing games on consecutive days, so that he can get his timing down. Once Martinez got his timing down last spring, there was no stopping him. He finished fourth in voting for AL MVP after posting a 1.031 OPS (3rd in MLB).
